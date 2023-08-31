Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

Esprit stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.