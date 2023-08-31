ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.08

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 25729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

