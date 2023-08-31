Ethic Inc. Acquires 115,015 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,015 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 27,884,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,179,535. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

