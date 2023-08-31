Ethic Inc. Acquires 15,970 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. owned 0.07% of Loews worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. 965,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,189. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

