Ethic Inc. Acquires 72,754 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,754 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

OKE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $65.20. 3,434,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,923. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

