Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 340,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Target by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.55. 4,231,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,388. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

