Ethic Inc. Buys 123,749 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,749 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 45,363,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,186,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

