Ethic Inc. Buys 4,134 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. 656,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,349. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

