Ethic Inc. Buys 7,514 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after buying an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $200.87. 1,761,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,526. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

