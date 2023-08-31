Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

