Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

ACN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.77. 1,983,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,782. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.28 and its 200 day moving average is $292.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.