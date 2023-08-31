Ethic Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.61. 2,398,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.