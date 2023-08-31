Ethic Inc. Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $30.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $922.89. 5,375,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,518. The stock has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $871.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.24.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.89.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

