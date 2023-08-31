Ethic Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after buying an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Edison International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EIX stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $68.85. 2,531,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,822. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

