Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,619,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,437,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 567,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 66,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

MU traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,955,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.