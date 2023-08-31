Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

