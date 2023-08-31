Ethic Inc. Purchases 13,136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $412.64. 2,531,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The firm has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

