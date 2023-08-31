Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,899 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $410.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,232. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.98 and a 200-day moving average of $399.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

