Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

META traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.89. 17,207,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,804,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

