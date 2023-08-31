Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 7,111,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,792. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.