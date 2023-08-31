Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

TMO stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $557.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.40 and a 200 day moving average of $543.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $215.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

