Ethic Inc. Sells 113 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $9.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $660.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,225. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $694.69 and a 200-day moving average of $673.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

