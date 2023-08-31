Ethic Inc. Sells 2,691 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 877,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

