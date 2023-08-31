Ethic Inc. Sells 8,012 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,404. The company has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

