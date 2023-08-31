EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.37. EverCommerce shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 782 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,074.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,074.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,628,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,180 shares of company stock worth $465,812. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.