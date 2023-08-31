EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EVGIF opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.26. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on EverGen Infrastructure from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

