Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Randy L. Taylor Purchases 5,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

See Also

