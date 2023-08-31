Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Randy L. Taylor Purchases 5,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.
