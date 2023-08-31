Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Sells A$4,515,000.00 in Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.61 ($2.33), for a total transaction of A$4,515,000.00 ($2,912,903.23).
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Evolution Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.
