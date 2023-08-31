Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.50 ($19.02) and last traded at €17.40 ($18.91). Approximately 419,250 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.31 ($18.82).

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.81.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

