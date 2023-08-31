Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 218.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,135 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $37,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $237,859,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.