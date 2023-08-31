Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 129,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,068,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,879,000 after buying an additional 350,377 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.22. 5,557,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

