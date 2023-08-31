Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 target price from stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Faraday Copper stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.73. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,800. Faraday Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$127.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

