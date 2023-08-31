Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.03

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 202937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,253,798.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,009 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

