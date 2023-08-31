Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 474,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,761. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

