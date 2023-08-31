FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 19,550,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $29,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,182.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $29,617.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,182.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $278,707.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,843.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,759 shares of company stock worth $4,181,474. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

