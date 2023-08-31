FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Director Sells $11,968.00 in Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $11,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Yew Poh Leong sold 7,824 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $45,300.96.

On Friday, July 28th, Yew Poh Leong sold 5,000 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $14,125.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $10,500.00.

FingerMotion Price Performance

FNGR stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 554,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,343. FingerMotion, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $265.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on FingerMotion in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 2,420.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

