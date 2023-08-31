FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FINV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,019,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FINV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 1,441,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

