First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 224,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

