First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $57,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $228.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.