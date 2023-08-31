First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $63,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,393,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $279.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

