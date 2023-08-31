First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,624 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $44,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

