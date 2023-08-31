First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,423 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

