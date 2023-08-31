First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

