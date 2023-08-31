First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 159,281 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,281 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $45,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $154.70 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

