First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,141 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $54,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $192.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

