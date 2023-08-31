First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $37.80 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 737,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,795,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Rambus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rambus

Rambus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.