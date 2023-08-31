First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,391 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $60,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,253,600,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

