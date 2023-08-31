First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 60,192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 108.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $604,000.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FDTS traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5546 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

