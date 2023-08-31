First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.66

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $15.38. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 17,429 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 932,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

