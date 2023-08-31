First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 274,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 64,792 shares.The stock last traded at $104.32 and had previously closed at $103.16.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.